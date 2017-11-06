Normandy Catering Named Fast Track 50 Award Winner

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Normandy Catering has been announced as Award winner in the 2017 Fast Track 50 Established category. In its 25th year, the Fast Track 50 award honors the area's fastest growing companies in Lake and Geauga counties and highlights hard work, success and innovation.



CEO Jim Carmigiano says, "We are truly honored. The efforts of our entire team are the driving force behind our success. We enjoy what we do every day, and it shows - through the quality of our work and the delight of our customers."



2017 nominees were weighted on an average of 80% sales growth and 20% employment growth from 2012 through 2016. To be eligible for the award, nominees had to be located within the Lake Geauga region, be organized as a for-profit business, and have achieved specified sales profits in their corresponding category of Established or Emerging.



About Normandy Catering

Part of the Lake Geauga community since 1978, Normandy Catering has become a leader in the catering industry, serving over 1,000,000 meals annually. Known for its perfect menus, impeccable presentation, and worry-free service, they provide an exquisite culinary experience. Under the care of executive chef Dave Hahner, Normandy Catering creates gourmet dining options that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their catering capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440-585-5850.



For more information about the Fast Track 50 Awards, please visit: http://fasttrack50.org/.