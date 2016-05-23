Normandy Catering Named One of the Official Caterers for the Republican National Convention

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry since 1978, is pleased to announce it has been chosen as 1 of 12 official caterers for the Republican National Convention.



The Republican National Convention being held in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18-21 is rapidly approaching and Normandy Catering will play a crucial role in making sure everyone has a fantastic meal. GOP convention staffers looked at more than 50 caterers and had tastings from 14 of those to demonstrate their abilities to meet the needs of the convention.



About Normandy Catering

Normandy Catering is a full-service catering company headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Normandy's highly-qualified professionals prepare and present delicious meals, utilizing the freshest ingredients from local growers and producers. Our experience, along with our team's passion, produces superior appeal and taste that will make your event truly special.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and its food service capabilities, please call 440-585-5850.