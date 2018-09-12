Normandy Partners with Lakeland to Provide Full Service Catering at the Mooreland Mansion and Events on Campus

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Normandy Catering and Lakeland Community College have entered into a partnership agreement to cater special and corporate events at the Mooreland Mansion and elsewhere on campus, including the Holden University Center.



"This partnership allows us to further our fiscal responsibility while still providing great food with quality service for both campus events and for community members who utilize any of the college's facilities," said Dr. Morris Beverage Jr. Lakeland President. Normandy has a tremendous reputation, and clients considering Normandy for their off-site catering services can be assured that their events at Lakeland will be handled with the same level of detail and impeccable service."



Normandy Catering was started by husband and wife team Linda and Sandy Carmigiano in 1978. Today, Normandy operates a party center in Wickliffe and manages the food service operations for numerous event venues throughout Greater Cleveland including Notre Dame College, Tanglewood Country Club, Goodtime iii, and many private companies and organizations. They currently employ a team of over 110 people to create unique menus that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



Normandy is very excited about our new partnership with Lakeland Community College, and we're looking forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship," said Ryan Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Normandy Catering.



About Mooreland

Mooreland is a mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was the summer home of Cleveland capitalist Edward William Moore, who made his fortune in banking, railroads and telephone distribution in the late 1800s. Today, the 20,000 square foot property is owned and maintained by Lakeland Community College and serves as a standout event venue. The neo-classical building boasts a verandah with views of the formal garden and orchard, making it a popular location for weddings and special events in Lake County.



About The Holden University Center

The Holden University Center offers facilities and a conference center available to business and industry clients as well as schools, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. The conference room features up to 1,800 square feet of meeting space. Standard meeting rooms are also available. All room at the center boast the most modern meeting amenities and services including high-tech presentation tools such as touch screens, recording capabilities and video conferencing.