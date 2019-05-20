Norristown Brick and EP Henry Donate Pavers to Elmwood Park Zoo—Elevates Quality and Sustainability of Zoo

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2019 --Norristown Brick—the leading supplier of masonry, landscaping and hardscaping materials in Montgomery County and its surrounding areas— together with partner EP Henry, was thrilled to donate 16,000 square feet of pavers to the Elmwood Park Zoo for its 95th anniversary celebration. In an effort to create a sustainable and beautiful addition to the already upscale Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown Brick teamed up with paver manufacturer, EP Henry, to help bring this donation to fruition.



Founded in 1986 by Russell Lyons, Norristown Brick has been deeply rooted in its community for over thirty years. Russ, who is still the President and Owner of Norristown Brick, prides himself in having a business that gets involved with its community and supports the people of Montgomery County.



Prior to this installation, the walkways at Elmwood Park Zoo consisted of asphalt, but with a goal to offer an even higher quality experience to its 720,000 yearly visitors, the asphalt walkways were replaced with eco-friendly pavers. Thanks to the donation from Norristown Brick and EP Henry —this goal was able to be achieved.



"None of this would be possible without Norristown Brick and EP Henry," said Al Zone, Executive Director and CEO of Elmwood Park Zoo. "Russ is embedded in the community, and has a personal tie to it, so we knew that he would be the ideal partner to help us turn this dream into a reality--and we couldn't have been more right!"



The project kicked off in early April and took approximately one month to conclude. The kindness of Norristown Brick and EP Henry's donation is being honored through signage across the newly installed paths. Being just a stone's throw away from Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown Brick is proud to have been able to be a part of this exciting community project.



About Norristown Brick

Norristown Brick Inc. was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials to our customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and became a leading supplier of masonry, landscaping and hardscaping materials for commercial and residential markets in Montgomery County and the surrounding area.



About EP Henry

For 110 years, homeowners looking to enhance their homes with Hardscaping™ projects have trusted EP Henry to provide innovative solutions, quality materials and unparalleled service. American owned and operated since 1903.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo was established in 1924 when a local farmer transferred 16 acres and a small menagerie to the Borough of Norristown. Today, the zoo is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to foster an appreciation for wildlife and the environment that will inspire active participation in conservation. Elmwood Park Zoo currently maintains a collection of over 100 species that hail from all over the globe, and highlights of the collection include giraffes, zebras, bald and golden eagles, jaguars and red pandas.