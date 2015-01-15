Fast Market Research recommends "North America Power Rental Market 2015-2019" from TechNavio, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --The most common form of power rental equipment is diesel generators and gas generators. The requirement of power rental equipment varies from customer to customer based on the size, capacity, and type of equipment, and they are leased for a specific period of time. Rental power is increasingly used in many industries, as it can provide essential support during the event of a power outage. This equipment can be used as a base load or as a standby application depending upon the industry's needs. For instance, rental power is of high importance during live or outdoor events, as it acts as a base load for event-based industries.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the North America Power Rental market to grow at a CAGR of 18.3 percent over the period 2014-2019.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Covered in this Report
The North America Power Rental market has been segmented based on: Product, End-users, and Geography.
TechNavio's report, the North America Power Rental Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America Power Rental market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Aggreko
- Cummins
- Sunbelt Rentals
- The Hertz
- United Rentals
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ahern Rentals
- APR Energy
- Caterpillar
Market Driver
- Increasing Demand due to Natural Calamites
- For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market Challenge
- Large Amount of Fuel Consumption
- For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market Trend
- Increasing Adoption of Gas Generators as Rental Power
- For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aggreko, Cummins, Sunbelt Rentals, The Hertz, United Rentals, Ahern Rentals, APR Energy, Caterpillar
