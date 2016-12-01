North American Development Group (NADG) Co-Sponsors Crowd Invest Summit in Los Angeles, CA with FundingTree.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Chairman, Stephen Preston and President, Randy Starr of NADG's NNN REIT, (a division of NADG) will be presenting the REIT's investment details on December 8th. Later, both Mr. Preston and Mr. Starr will take part in a Real Estate Panel moderated by Rayaan Arif, Founder & CEO of FundingTree.com. The Panel will consist of Jilliene Helman, CEO of Realty Mogul, Michael Episcope, Principle of Origin Investments, Jack Ryan CEO & Co-Founder of REX.



NADG launched their NNN REIT after their investors told them that today they desired an investment with the foregoing features: (1) one that has safe and secure investments; (2) consistent cash flow; and (3) protection against rising inflation. The response to the NNN REIT has been exceptionally positive. The first capital raise was fully committed within a few weeks of the launch. The company has decided to broaden their investor base to afford other like-minded individuals the opportunity to invest in the REIT. The NNN REIT, which invests in 100% leased, well-located, successful, credit worthy retailers like banks, Verizon, and select restaurants. "We are excited about talking to Crowd Investing and explaining our investment methodology", stated President Randy Starr.



FundingTree.com, is the new total commercial real estate marketing solution in the crowd investing and funding marketplace. The principals have decades of experience in Marketing, Social Media, Technology and Fundraising with a strong emphasis on Commercial Real Estate. "We are really excited by the prospects of mainstream Americans being able to invest alongside professionals. Because of our mission, we seek to partner with established Real Estate Sponsors that have a history of producing positive returns and have the vision to look beyond their institutional investor base" commented Rayaan Arif, FundingTree.com.



About NADG

Since 1977, North American Development Group (NADG) has been active in the development, acquisition, redevelopment and management of over 200 shopping centers comprising in excess of 30 million square feet of GLA with an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion. NADG owns over 23 million square feet of shopping center gross leasable area in the U.S. and Canada with 3 million square feet in various stages of development. The company also owns approximately 1600 acres of land (debt free) in the U.S. and Canada that has been acquired for future development. NADG has 10 offices across North America, 5 in the United States and 5 in Canada, and a team of over 150 seasoned real estate professionals. In the U.S., NADG's head office is in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta. The Company's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.



About FundingTree.com

FundingTree.com is a Full Service Digital Media Marketing Company helping Real Estate Companies raise funding directly from 8.8 Million Accredited Investors, Ultra High Net-worth individuals, Family Offices & Institutional Investors alongside every day Americans.



FundingTree.com opens commercial real estate growth opportunities to businesses and families by only supporting crowd investing properties that the principals would invest in first. Fundingtree.com products include The Power of The Crowd Plus+ for developer and investors. Crowdfunding Plus+ brings together institutional and mainstream investors resulting in a smart "crowd" to present and fund great projects. Marketing Plus+ is their total, holistic branding, awareness, traditional and social media solution package for building awareness and subsequent investments for properties.



