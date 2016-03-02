North and East Has Created Affordable Premium Italian Leather Jackets That Will Last a Lifetime

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --North and East, a Venice-based leather jacket design company, has launched a limited edition line of Premium Luxury Leather Jackets on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.



North and East is located is the most important location of Italy in terms of luxury leather in an area seeped with history and manufacturers of major global luxury brands including Armani and Dolce e Gabbana.



"The goal was to create at a very honest price a Luxury Leather Jackets collection," says co-founder Filippo Fasolo, "Our jackets are proudly 100% Italian Style and handmade by the same professionals who manufactures the big name luxury companies at high markups. We wanted to create the world's most beautiful, premium leather jackets at an accessible cost"



To begin with, North and East, is hoping to raise funds for an initial run of 499 jackets to establish the brand. The company wants to perfect the product while developing brand loyalty and promises the perfect creation for each of the initial run.



North and East's premium Italian leather jackets are made with superb Italian lamb leather 0.7mm, are fully handmade produced, with Italian smooth zips, are individually numbered, nickel-free to ensure maximum standards and lined by natural salsa di Viscosa.



For the initial launch, the jackets will be available in 4 different men's styles and 4 different women's styles ranging from moto rider jackets, to a classic racer style. In addition, the leather jackets come in three different leather styles; natural leather, vintage leather, and washed leather. Each with their own fit, textures, feeling, and look.



North and East's Premium leather jackets are available to purchase for approximately $477 USD, with multiple qualities and premium models available at an additional cost.



North and East's premium leather jackets are now live and available for purchase on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/217HmoD



About North and East

North and East is located located in North East Italy in Venice, in the most important location in Italy in terms of luxury leather, with great tradition of laboratories dedicated to work for major luxury brands like Armani, Dolce e Gabbana. North and East Designs and Manufactures 100% Premium Italian Leather Jackets in a variety of styles, cuts, and colors. The company is currently making a limited edition run of leather jackets exclusively on global crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.



For more information on North and East visit: http://www.northandeast.info