North Bethesda, MD Family Dentist Dr. Mary Ziomek Encourages Parents to Make Proper Dental Care a Priority for Young Children

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Dr. Mary Ziomek, family and cosmetic dentist at All Smiles Dentistry in North Bethesda is encouraging parents of young children to begin proper oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups early on to give their children the best chance at having healthy smiles for life. Not only will early proper oral hygiene habits benefit the health of their child throughout their life, but it will also prevent costly procedures in the future that will otherwise be required if their child's teeth are neglected.



Currently, oral decay is one of the leading chronic diseases in children nationwide, but it is also entirely preventable with the right treatment, care, and direction from parents at home. Oral decay doesn't just lead to cavities that can be unsightly and costly to restore, but severe decay can cause children excruciating pain that can interfere with their daily life at home and at school. Additionally, lack of gum care can put the vitality of permanent teeth at risk as they grow in during the later childhood years.



Dr. Ziomek recommends that parents schedule their child's first dental appointment as soon as their first teeth start appearing, usually around 12 months of age. These first appointments are beneficial for the child to help them get used to a dental office setting and to ensure that their teeth are in healthy condition, but also for the parents who will receive tips and advice about proper brushing and flossing techniques as their child grows.



One of the biggest misconceptions about childhood oral decay is that it will have minimal long-term effect due to the primary teeth falling out once the child reaches a certain age. Dr. Ziomek emphasizes, however, that it's not just tooth health, but also gum health that plays a vital role in the health of a child's mouth as they age and lose their primary teeth. Neglecting tooth and gum health by lack of brushing and flossing at home, as well as avoiding professional dental treatment, can be detrimental to a child's smile even after their permanent teeth have grown in.



According to Dr. Ziomek, the most important thing parents can do with their children for oral health is to ensure that kids are brushing their teeth properly at home. While seeking regular dental checkups is important, the majority of cavity and gum disease prevention begins at home on a day-to-day basis. Many parents may assume that their children are brushing properly each day but in reality, their brushing and flossing habits are severely lacking. Dr. Ziomek recommends that parents take an active role in this daily habit and they actually assist their children in brushing their teeth until they reach a slightly older age when they can be confident that children are able to do it properly on their own.



Dr. Ziomek and her staff regularly treat children at their North Bethesda office and are experienced in helping kids have a comfortable, confidents, and fun visit to the dentist. In addition to pediatric dental care, they offer dental services for patients of all ages, including teens, adults, and seniors as well.



About Dr. Mary Ziomek

Dr. Ziomek has been practicing dentistry for more than 30 years and has completed continuing education courses in a variety of dental sub-specialties throughout her career. She is a member of several professional dental associations, including the ADA, Maryland State Dental Association, and is a fellow of both the Academy of General Dentistry as well as the American College of Dentists.



For more information about Dr. Mary Ziomek and the dental services she offers for children, please visit www.Rockville-All-Smiles-Dentistry.com