North Carolina A&T State University Aggies All Fired Up to Host Inaugural HBCU and Small College PRO COMBINE

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2010 -- Final preparations are underway at Ford Stadium Complex, where legendary track and field head coach, Roy W. Thompson Jr., is readying the Irwin Belk Track for senior football standouts from across the country, coming next weekend for a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to show their stellar physical abilities. North Carolina A&T State University is hosting the first annual HBCU & Small College Pro Combine this Friday, Saturday & Sunday: May 21 through 23, 2010.



Thompson believes his electronically timed 40-yard dash event will catapult participants onto the “fast track” to success. “I’m privileged to be a part of this event and am looking forward to the recognition and opportunities this is going to bring to the overlooked potential of HBCU athletes,” remarks Thompson.



“This includes two of our own,” adds Head Football Coach Alfonso Lee, "NC A&T is going to be represented by two outstanding young men: Nichols Clement, a 6 Ft., 205-lb. safety, and Andre Thornton, a 6 ft. 1 in., 240 lb. linebacker.”



Also lending a hand to oversee the pull-up station will be active duty SEALs and former NAVY SEALs, retired Captain Dave Morrison and Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Courrier.

Co-founder of this event, Gene Washington, explains, “The SEALS are comprised of elite athletes with superior character and a desire to serve others in a way that not many can. Having the SEALs join us creates a unique and thrilling twist to our event.”



“These gifted athletes have some of the same unique characteristics - mature, focused, committed, self-motivated and driven, that make a good Navy SEAL”, says Morrison. “The HBCU Pro Combine is an excellent venue for us to educate these young athletes on a possible career in the SEAL Teams.”



For more information on the HBCU & Small College Pro Combine at North Carolina A&T State University, please contact info@procombine.com or call 336-937-5202. The downtown Greensboro Marriott hotel will be hosting the players, coaches, and scouts. The Combine is for draft eligible QBs, DBs RBs, TEs, LBs and Wide Outs. Running the three-day programs will be Director of Operations, Coach John Falvey, former Defensive Coordinator at Winston-Salem State University. Falvey will be assisted by the Director of Competition, Coach Alfonso Lee, Head Football Coach at NC A&T State University; and the Director of Logistics, Coach Robert Massey, Assistant Head Football Coach at Shaw University.



