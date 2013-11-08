North Carolina Changing Requirements for Food Safety Managers

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2013 --North Carolina amended its food code in September 2012, and some changes will be taking effect as of this coming January. Every restaurant in North Carolina will be required to have a certified food protection manager on site during operating hours. Certification can be acquired online and is now good for five years.



Each food establishment will be required to demonstrate knowledge of food protection by passing an American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited exam, such as the Certified Food Safety Manager Examination from National Registry of Food Safety Professionals. This requirement will be phased in and become effective January 1, 2014.



Other key provisions of the new North Carolina Food Code include:



- Each food establishment will be required to develop and adhere to an Employee Health Policy to prevent and control the transmission of illnesses.

- Food establishments will be required to refrain from handling exposed, ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

- Food establishments will be required to decrease the temperature of refrigerated foods and must date-mark opened, ready-to-eat foods.

- Local food trucks and pushcarts will also be subject to the new food code rules and will be required to post a sanitation rating card.

- Unless every manager who works in a facility has the accredited certification, the facility loses two points on its annual inspection.



National Registry of Food Safety Professionals (NRFSP) offers a Certified Food Safety Manager Examination which meets the new North Carolina requirements. Work with NRFSP to make this transition as seamless as possible.



For more information about the Certified Food Safety Manager Examination, go to http://www.NRFSP.com.



The new North Carolina Food Code can be viewed it at: http://ehs.ncpublichealth.com/rules.htm