North Carolina Chiropractor Provides Low-Force Adjustments to Help Patients Experience Comfortable, Pain Free Lives

Carrboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Chiropractic care has been helping people experience optimal health and wellbeing for about 130 years. As an alternative to modern medicine and the side effects associated with masking symptoms, chiropractic care was designed to treat the human body at the source of the symptoms and thereby generating better health in all areas, such as improving the immune system and psychological health. Dr. Wanda Neville has been serving the Carrboro and Chapel Hill-area residents and helping them achieve great health by working with individuals and providing specific treatment plans to each of them.



Dr. Neville offers more than 10 specific chiropractic services and treats more than 15 conditions. She incorporates the "whole person approach" to healing by understanding the underlying causes for the symptoms of each individual, even if the symptoms are not quite prominent. She will then design a treatment plan to help each patient's body return to normal functionality. She helps patients heal from chronic pain and treats patients who have been in auto accidents or had sports injuries. Dr. Wanda Neville has treated many patients who have chronic neck, back, and hip pain as well as sciatica, scoliosis, TMJ, tennis elbow, bursitis, tendonitis, and more.



At Neville Chiropractic Center in Carrboro, NC, patients receive gentle adjustments to treat problems of the neuromusculoskeletal system. Dr. Neville utilizes the gentle activator instrument to provide comfortable adjustments, which still gives patients optimal results. She is able to adjust all joints within the body carefully and effectively. In addition to gentle adjusting, she provides electric muscle stimulation and heated water massage table to help with healing comfortably. Dr. Neville may also suggest necessary exercises to help maintain or accelerate healing.



Dr. Neville believes in helping people get back to feeling well and provides knowledge throughout the treatment plan of the patient, to help them prevent problems in the future. CreditCare is available for patients who may need to finance care and Neville Chiropractic Center is a provider for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Carolina and Medicare. Dr. Neville's office can call the BC/BS of NC to check on specific plans to find out the coverage and co-pays. Neville Chiropractic Center welcomes new patients to experience feeling comfortable and well again.



About Dr. Wanda Neville

Dr. Wanda Neville is originally from Indiana, but has served the people of Carrboro and Chapel Hill for more than 20 years. She earned her bachelor's degree from Indiana University and doctor of chiropractic degree from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Illinois. While in Lombard, Illinois, she also completed her clinical internship in chiropractic. Dr. Neville specializes in gentle adjustments or activator methods of chiropractic care.



For more information about low-force chiropractic care, please visit www.nevillechiropractic.com.