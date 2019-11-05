High Point, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement officers from the High Point Police Department believe that both alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash, resulting in the death of a a 44-year-old High Point man, according to reporting from Fox 8 WGHP.



The Motorcycle Hit a Guardrail



Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of this accident shortly before midnight on July 20th. When they arrived at the city, officers from the High Point Police Department determined that the motorcycle, 2006 Suzuki, has struck a guardrail on the entrance ramp of Interstate 74 West, near North Main Street. Tragically, the victim, Dorian K. Beasley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.



Guardrails Can Be Hazardous to Motorcycles



Guardrails serve an important safety purpose on our roadways. However, it is notable that safety guardrails are generally designed with cars and trucks in mind. As a result, they do little to help motorcycles. In fact guardrails can be extremely dangerous for motorcyclists.



A study published by highway safety researchers at Virginia Tech found that motorcycle accidents account for 42 percent of fatalities that result from guardrail collisions — this despite the fact that motorcycles make up less than two percent of the overall vehicle fleet in the United States.



Motorcyclists are Especially Vulnerable to Severe injuries

When motorcycle crashes occur, the consequences can be catastrophic. Motorcyclists are exposed to the elements. As explained by High Point, NC motorcycle accident lawyer Bryant T. Aldridge, Jr., "A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that motorcyclists are more than 26 times more likely to be seriously injured or killed in an accident than are occupants of standard sized passenger vehicles. For motorcyclists, highway safety is an imperative."



How Motorcyclists Can Reduce the Risks

There are a number of different steps that motorcyclists in North Carolina can take to improve safety and reduce their risks. First and foremost, motorcyclists should not get on the road until they are licensed and properly trained. Next, motorcyclists and motorcycle passengers should always wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved safety helmet. Not only is it the law in North Carolina, but wearing a helmet reduces the risk of a serious head injury by more than 70 percent. Finally, motorcyclists should take exceptional care to operate their bike in a safe manner. Always follow all applicable state and local traffic regulations.