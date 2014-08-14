Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Long-time North Carolina real estate developer and philanthropist William Gary Allen is offering a $1,500 scholarship to one winning essayist in his "Home of the Future" competition. Students currently enrolled in an accredited university or college in the United States are eligible for the award.



Criteria for eligibility also include a minimum 3.0 GPA and a major or focus of study in architecture, civil engineering, environmental services, city planning or related fields. The deadline for entry submission is October 31, 2014.



Students are encouraged to describe their visions of the kind of place they would like to call home in the future, whether as renters or homeowners. Suggested topics include green and sustainable building methods and technology, accessibility and community amenities.



"I'm proud to be in a position to offer this scholarship to deserving students," says Gary Allen.



"It's theme is very much in alignment not only with my own career experience, but also with my support of education."



About Gary Allen

Gary Allen has made several education-related philanthropic donations throughout his real estate development career, including the largest individual donation to the Governor Hunt Library at North Carolina State University. He also has supported The Carter Center, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



His companies have developed luxury communities throughout the Southeastern United States for more than four decades, with a focus on waterfront properties. His premier communities are known for their exceptional amenities and infrastructure, such as luxury clubhouses and marinas.



