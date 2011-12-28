CashAdvance.com Helps North Carolina Residents With the Laws & Regulations About Pay-Day Lending

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2011 --In these desperate economic times, more people are turning to cash advances to meet their most pressing and immediate financial needs. As with any popular industry, scam artists and other criminals have tried to take advantage of consumers by tricking them into taking out loans from fake lenders or stealing their personal information.



In order to help consumers stay informed, up-to-date, and properly equipped to identify and avoid scams, CashAdvance.com has created the North Carolina Consumer Protection page. This means that consumers now have easy access to all the important information they need in one place.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Whether a customer would like to learn about taking out a North Carolina cash advance, or report a problem with some other type of transaction, they will find the information they need on the North Carolina Consumer Protection page. The names of different agencies, as well as links to their websites and any other important contact information is listed clearly on the page. Consumers are able to learn who to call and how to call them without wasting time scouring the Internet.



By reporting problems to consumer advocacy groups and state regulators, citizens of North Carolina are able to protect everyone from scams. Reporting problems makes any industry safer for everyone. By creating easy access to these groups on a single page, CashAdvance.com is able to help keep criminals from taking advantage of unwary customers.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our North Carolina Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in North Carolina, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."