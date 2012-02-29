CashAdvance.com Launches Informative North Carolina Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to debut the North Carolina Loan Process page. This free resource helps educate consumers on the details of getting a payday loan in North Carolina. Cash advances have been become a popular method for consumers to solve their urgent financial needs. While states have done a lot to protect consumers who attempt to get a cash advance, scam artists continue to find ways to con people out of money they can’t afford.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our North Carolina Consumer Resource page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in North Carolina, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The North Carolina Loan Process page alerts residents of the state looking for quick cash to the fact that current state legislation prohibits payday lending. The page will be updated with any new regulations that may affect the current status of payday loans in the state. Consumers viewing the page, however, will be able to discern any scam artists posing as reputable lenders trying to conduct business with them. In conjunction with the Consumer Protection page, the Loan Process page helps maintain consumer safety.



North Carolina has set up agencies with the function of helping consumers protect themselves and educate them on how criminals have hurt the relationship between a borrower and lender. To help consumers learn about these agencies in their state, CashAdvance.com has created the North Carolina Consumer Protection page.



When consumers open the North Carolina Consumer Protection page they will have access to the knowledge and resources their state has provided them with in one convenient location. For each agency, consumers can find an explanation about what resources they provide and contact information. Consumers can choose from phone numbers, email addresses, and links to take consumers to a website with further information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”