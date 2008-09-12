North Dakota to Develop Next Generation of Online Filing Tools Using CC Intelligent Solutions’ cGov360

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2008 -- CC Intelligent Solutions (CCIS), a Raleigh, North Carolina IT solutions developer and the State of North Dakota announce the award of a multi-year development and support contract for CCIS to work with the Secretary of State’s Office. This work will focus on making North Dakota a national leader in cooperating with businesses and citizens so they can file, manage and research corporate filings, registrations, UCC filings and other administrative tasks and documents online in an easy, 24x7 manner. The system will also significantly streamline the State’s internal operations and allow its staff to focus on more complex constituent needs.



As a key component of this effort, CCIS is providing North Dakota with their cGov360™ platform, which is a highly configurable solution that will help the State cost-effectively build and maintain an online filing presence. This engine uses a 360° solutions approach, which has been developed over the years with CCIS’ military and federal government clients and is currently being leveraged with other state clients, such as the District of Columbia.



“North Dakota selected CCIS after an extensive evaluation process. After seeing their system, talking with some of their other government clients and listening to their ideas for how we can expand our services online, we chose CCIS,” said Alvin A. (Al) Jaeger, North Dakota Secretary of State. “We are excited about this opportunity because cGov360™ will streamline the relationship between business and government in North Dakota and provide business intelligence tools not previously available in the state." We look forward to making North Dakota better for business,” added Chip Bullock, CEO of CCIS.



About CC Intelligent Solutions, Inc.

A privately held company based in Raleigh, NC, CCIS focuses on 360° IT solutions for clients in the defense, national security and civil government sectors. The company combines three key ingredients, specialized skills, a balance team-oriented agile process and mission-critical discipline to assure that the solutions it develops for clients gain adoption, fit their budget now and in the future, and reach their end-users on-schedule. http://www.ccis-inc.com



About cGov360

First released in 2008, cGov360 is a platform for developing citizen-centric government systems. It is developed on Microsoft’s .Net framework using a 360° solutions approach and works with both Oracle and SQL Server. Providing a sophisticated rules engine and configurable user interface layer, cGov360 can significantly cut time and expense in implementing these state-of-the-art government systems. http://www.cGov360.com



About 360° Solutions

360° solutions is a software development philosophy that takes all constituencies into account when developing a solution. This approach leads to high user adoption, improved efficiencies and longer software longevity. Solutions that take users, customers, partners and executives all into account at design development tend to retain their value over time (in comparison to solutions developed in a traditional top-down or bottom up approach).



About North Dakota Secretary of State

The current Secretary of North Dakota is Al Jaeger. Born in Beulah ND, Jaeger was elected in 1992 and has served since. In his current position, Secretary Jaeger serves on the ND Emergency Commission, the Board of the ND Historical Society and the ND Board of University and School Lands. An active member of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), where he has been on its Executive Committee for multiple terms, Secretary Jaeger has been instrumental in moving the state toward automation in delivering its mission of collecting and preserving the records of the State. http://www.nd.gov/sos

