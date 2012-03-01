CashAdvance.com Presents an Informative North Dakota Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2012 --According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our North Dakota Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in North Dakota, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



The North Dakota Loan Process page provides consumers with all the details of getting a payday loan. From the initial qualification requirements to loan disbursement and eventual repayment, consumers can be prepared for each step of taking out a loan before the process even begins. Keeping customers informed helps to ensure a decreased rate of late fees and loan defaults, allowing consumers to get the maximum benefits from their loans.



The Loan Process page is part of a suite of pages comprising the North Dakota Consumer Resource. Each of these pages serves the purpose of educating consumers on every aspect of the payday loan industry in their state. From the current laws and regulations to consumer protection and even available loan alternatives, customers can learn everything there is to know.



North Dakota has set up consumer protection agencies to protect consumers and help educate them on how criminals have set a bad name regarding the cash advance process. CashAdvance.com has gathered information about these agencies and has created the North Dakota Consumer Protection page as a valuable resource for consumers to use.



When a consumer visits the North Dakota Consumer Protection page they can find, in one convenient place, information about the different resources the state offers those that are seeking help. Each agency is explained so consumers know if it is the right one to contact. Contact information is also given in the form of email addresses, phone numbers, and links to direct consumers to where they need to go for further information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”