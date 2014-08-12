North Dallas Chiropractic Provides Nutritional Counseling

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --Dr. Mark Harris of Trinity Mills Chiropractic in Dallas, Texas offers advanced nutritional counseling based on specific patient goals. Nutritional awareness is a major factor in improving overall wellness, and Trinity Mills specialists provide counseling based on individual client needs, lifestyle and wellness goals. The human body requires a balanced nutritional diet as well as healthy physical activity to achieve and maintain optimal wellness. Many people can benefit from a combination of chiropractic and dietary improvements when pursuing a better, fitter, healthier and happier self. However, many may face confusion and misdirection when researching the perfect diet to achieving and maintaining this balance.



That’s where a skilled nutritional counselor comes in. The Trinity Mills Chiropractic team helps clients by developing a patient-specific plan focused on building healthier eating habits. There is no single solution to everyone’s dietary needs, and different people require different plans to achieve the wellness goals set out by their counselor. For example, vegetarians’ needs will differ from those of omnivores, many people have food allergies that require strict adherence, some may require a gluten-free diet, and some may require dairy-free solutions. More than just an outline on paper, a proper nutritional counseling also involves a measure of consistent moral support, follow-up and encouragement. Many will find that the hardest part of embarking on a new diet is the temptation to fall back on less healthy eating habits when the cravings become too strong.



Trinity Mills nutritionists teach each patient the benefits of vitamins and supplements and how they can be integrated into their new diet plans, helping clear up confusion as to which supplements to take and in what amounts. This is an invaluable service in a market flooded with vague dietary supplements whose true benefits may not be clear. Customized eating plans accommodate hectic lives and help avoid the unhealthy habits that many rely on, like fast food or easy, unhealthy home food solutions, while introducing healthy foods to those who aren’t aware what to select when shopping for better alternatives. Nutritional counseling provides a customized eating plan that is easy to follow. Trinity Mills nutritional counselors help each patient work towards their ultimate wellness and dietary goals. To learn more about nutritional counseling and the chiropractic treatment available at Trinity Mills, visit them online at http://www.ndallaschiro.com.