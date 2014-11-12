North Huntingdon Chiropractor Provides Full Selection of Exams for Patients

N. Huntingdon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --North Huntingdon chiropractor Johnson Scalise Chiropractic provides a full range of treatment services and pain management methods for Pennsylvania patients. To determine the best treatment methods for each specific client, the staff at Johnson Scalise performs a full assay of chiropractic examinations. Each in-depth chiropractic exam is crucial for the creation of optimal treatment solutions for each person’s specific condition. The process begins with an initial physical examination and inquiries into medical history and state of health. The patient’s responses and evaluation results may lead to further testing if more specific information is needed to develop a customized treatment with effective chiropractic therapies.



Some additional test may include toxicity level tests, which enables the physician to eliminate or confirm specific symptoms that are related to high toxicity levels in the body. Adrenal testing examines the adrenal glands which secrete hormones that regulate a variety of bodily functions. Measuring adrenal hormone levels is crucial to identifying a variety of possible disorders. A standard physical exam is imperative when assessing one’s current health. The complete physical examination provides important information that allows the physician to fully comprehend the current state of bodily health as well as flexibility issues, weight concerns and other areas of importance.



Hypertension screening is another element of a physical examination. Hypertension results help determine if the body is more susceptible to health risks like chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart disease and the potential for aneurysms. A posture test helps determine if the body is suffering from a subluxation that contributes to occasional or chronic pain symptoms. Subluxations occur when a vertebrae slips out of place, which often causes nerves to become compressed or pinched, which results in pain. The chiropractor performs a thorough examination of the back and spine, and may be able to identify specific conditions related to sciatica, chronic headaches and neck pain almost immediately. X-Rays are also an important tool to validate or eliminate certain conditions. X-rays detect fractures, spondylolisthesis and arthritis, along with many other common ailments.



