North Huntingdon Chiropractors Johnson & Scalise Offer Free Pain Management Consultation to New Patients

N. Huntingdon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --For a limited time, Johnson & Scalise Chiropractic is offering new patients a free pain management consultation. Anyone suffering from chronic pain, severe muscle soreness, or pain related to an injury may want to consider natural treatment options before having an invasive procedure. The licensed chiropractors and massage therapists at Johnson & Scalise are known for developing treatment plans customized to the individual.



Effective pain management requires an understanding of each patient’s unique health profile. “The same symptom in two different people doesn’t always point to the same underlying condition,” said one staff member at Johnson & Scalise Chiropractic. “We evaluate the patient’s overall wellness first, then come up with a tailored plan to help them get rid of the pain.” Certain conditions may require the patient to receive ongoing treatment.



Another way to fight chronic pain is to improve blood flow and muscle mobility with a personalized massage therapy regimen. The massage therapists at Johnson & Scalise work with patients to create a program that will alleviate pain, reduce stress, and improve overall health. Different techniques are used for rejuvenation, stress relief, and muscle relaxation.



Many common ailments, including headaches, arthritis, and chronic fatigue syndrome, can be effectively managed through a combination of chiropractic care and massage therapy. Even serious pain resulting from sports injuries and auto accidents can be treated immediately with injections and targeted therapy.



About Johnson & Scalise Chiropractic

Johnson & Scalise Chiropractic specializes in chiropractic care, massage therapy, spinal adjustment, and pain management. Their North Huntingdon chiropractic office treats patients suffering from Carpal Tunnel, Fibromyalgia, sports injuries, back pain, and other common conditions. To find out more about natural pain management visit www.johnsonscalisechiropractic.com.