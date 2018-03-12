North Mark Homes Unveils Plans for Springfield Pointe in Bloomingdale

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --North Mark Homes has begun taking reservations for homes at Springfield Pointe in Chicago's western suburb of Bloomingdale.



The community features 32 brand-new homes, nearly half of which are nestled along a six-acre pond. Several more back up to open space.



Buyers can choose from a collection of six distinctive single-family homes including an open-concept ranch. Designs range in size from 1,970 to more than 3,400 square feet and have three, four or five bedrooms; two or up to 3-1/2 baths; flex rooms and/or lofts; and two- or three-car garages. Numerous options such as a sun room, screened-in porch, fireplace, spa master bath, extended family room, additional garage stall, and extra bedrooms and baths allow new homeowners to personalize their plans to perfectly suit their needs, tastes and budgets. Base prices range from $398,900 to $455,900.



"With a limited number of homes available at Springfield Pointe, this is an exclusive opportunity to find new construction in an unbeatable, established location in the western suburbs," said Jeff Pelock, president of North Mark Homes. The builder has more than 30 years of experience crafting fine quality homes and developing communities throughout Chicagoland.



"By securing a reservation during the early stages of the community, buyers can save with preconstruction pricing…and have the widest selection of homesites to choose from," said Pelock. "Those overlooking the pond are sure to be in high demand."



While this intimate enclave has a friendly, secluded feel, it is mere minutes from everything a family wants and needs, he continued. For example, everyday conveniences including shopping at Stratford Square Mall and Stratford Crossing Shopping Center are nearby. Restaurants, movie theaters and more are just down the street, providing countless entertainment options. And there is plenty of outdoor recreation close by with Indian Lakes, Bloomingdale Golf Club and Medinah Country Club plus canoeing, kayaking, picnicking, fishing, and a 2-1/2 mile trail system at Mallard Lake Forest Preserve.



Army Trail Road is to the south and Lake Street is to the north, so major roadways are never far, either. Plus, commuters will live about 10 minutes from Interstate 355, which offers access to surrounding suburbs.



North Mark Homes is a division of Revco Ventures and have been building homes in the Chicago metro for over 25 years with over 3,000 homes built including award-winning communities like Grand Pointe. The high quality built homes in well-located communities provide first time and step-up buyers a unique opportunity to own a well designed and unique home that fits their needs and lifestyle.



Springfield Pointe is located between Springfield Drive and Knollwood Drive, with the entrance to the community on the south side of Stratford Drive. An on-site sales center is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018. In the meantime, interested home shoppers can call 847-494-0775 for more information. Or view floor plans online at http://www.NorthMarkHomes.com or contact Jeff Pelock at jpelock@revcoventures.com.