North Mountain Dermatology Announces Sale on Juvéderm and Botox Services

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --North Mountain Dermatology is pleased to announce that it will be offering a sale on its Juvéderm and Botox services starting June 1st and continuing through the end of August.



For individuals looking to enhance their appearance, Juvéderm and Botox are convenient and effective ways to achieve desired results without resorting to surgery. Both services help to smooth out lines and soften deep folds. As an injectable facial filler, Juvéderm is used to plump up areas on the face where there are noticeable signs of aging. It is injected straight into the skin to create volume, resulting in a fuller, more healthy appearance.



Similar to Juvéderm, Botox is another cosmetic treatment which improves one’s wrinkles and folds . It is a non-surgical injectable that is used to treat moderate-to-severe frown lines between the brows. As with Juvéderm, results are immediate and no recovery time is needed.



In as little as one 10 to 30 minute visit, patients can recover their youthful look and vibrant appearance, and leave feeling more confident than they have in years.



Call (602) 944-4628 to find out more information about North Mountain Dermatology’s services and summer specials. Prices will vary depending on the service chosen.



