North Mountain Dermatology Reminds Arizona Residents About the Dangers of Sun Exposure

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --The startling fact is skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Every year more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer combined.



North Mountain Dermatology is doing its part to keep Arizonans safe from UV exposure by reminding them about the importance of sun screen. North Mountain Dermatology encourages Arizonans to wear sunscreen everyday, even if they spend most of their time indoors.



Besides sun screen, another component to good skin care is regular self-examinations. North Mountain Dermatology recommends the following tips when examining one’s self for skin cancer



- Examine your body front and back in the mirror, then right and left sides with arms raised

- Bend elbows and look carefully at forearms, upper underarms and palms

- Look at the backs of your legs and feet, the spaces between your toes and on the sole

- Examine the backs of your neck and scalp with a hand mirror; part hair for a closer look

- Finally, check your back and buttocks with a hand mirror



For more information about skin cancer safety or to schedule an appointment, please call 602-944-4682.



