North Mountain Dermatology Reminds Patients to Protect Their Scars from the Summer Sun

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --North Mountain Dermatology is sending out a reminder to protect scars this summer. Any kind of scar tissue is incredibly sensitive during the first few months, whether it be from surgery or dermatological issues. By protecting scars, patients can reduce the risk of discoloration and sunburn, which scars are especially susceptible to.



To protect scars, North Mountain Dermatology recommends doing the following:



-Wearing clothing or a bandage that covers scars and protects them from the sun

-Applying sunscreen of 30 SPF or higher



For information on the treatment of scars, call 602-944-4626 or visit the North Mountain Dermatology website for a list of dermatology services.



About North Mountain Dermatology

Our office specializes in Medical and Cosmetic skin care treatments. All treatments are performed by trusted experts in their field using the most advanced products and methods.



North Mountain Dermatology

50 E. Dunlap Ave. Suite 105

Phoenix, AZ 85020

602-944-4628

http://www.northmountaindermatology.com