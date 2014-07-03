North Point Property Management, LLC Becomes USAAB Member Organization

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business has announced that North Point Property Management, LLC, a prominent, local property management company in the New Hampshire and Massachusetts area, is now an accredited USAAB Member Organization.



As of June 26, 2014, the USAAB has verified that North Point Property Management actively follows a concise Code of Ethics, which includes: quality assurance of services provided, minimal consumer or employee complaints, and honest marketing practices.



North Point Property Management specializes in such fields as condominium management, administrative and maintenance services, accounting, budgeting, and more. Additionally, North Point is the only Accredited Association Management Company (AACM) in New Hampshire.



“We go to great lengths to assure all member organizations closely uphold our Code of Ethics,” stated Anthony Erlanger, an account representative with the USAAB, “because we realize the importance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to restrict membership to only privately selected companies. Each business undergoes a rigorous verification process before being offered membership.



As of late, it's become more common for customers to research a business' reputation and third-party accreditations prior to contemplating their services. Established in 2008, North Point has continually maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review websites, public records, the USAAB, as well as organizations which advocate customer rights.



Additionally, North Point has recently been rated highly with organizations that advocate the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. North Point Property Management, LLC's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the country.



