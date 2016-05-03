North Seattle Chiropractic Office Supports International Charities for Individual Empowerment

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --The doctors and staff at North Star Chiropractic are committed to providing their patients with great care as well as giving back to local and international individuals in need. Dr. Paul Early and his staff are proud to support two of the leading individual empowerment charities; Heifer International and Kiva. With their involvement in these two organizations, North Star Chiropractic has helped many individuals across the globe get the resources they need to improve their lives and the lives of their families.



Heifer International is a charity that is working to end hunger and poverty across the globe by providing livestock and training to struggling communities. Their mission is to give individuals and communities the tools and resources they need to provide sustenance for themselves rather than having to live in poverty or rely on meager rations given to them. The donations given to the organization are used to purchase livestock for these struggling communities which provide sustainable agriculture, reliable income, and future investments through the livestock's offspring.



Kiva specializes in giving loans to entrepreneurs across the globe, with some in amounts as little as $25. Those who donate to Kiva can choose from a variety of different entrepreneurial groups across the globe and on nearly every continent that are seeking start-up funds to grow a business. Once these international entrepreneurs repay the loans, donators can choose a different organization to lend their funds to. Since Kiva's founding in 2005, they have given nearly one hundred million dollars in microloans to entrepreneurs in 84 different countries.



In addition to giving to individuals abroad, Dr. Early and the North Star Chiropractic Center staff also regularly give back to those in their local community, too. Each November over the past nine years they have organized a food drive for the local food bank that has resulted in thousands of pounds of food being donated to local community members in need.



About North Star Chiropractic

Dr. Paul Early and his staff at North Star Chiropractic Center in Seattle have been helping patients regain their health through total wellness care for the past 15 years. They specialize in helping patients find relief from conditions like headaches, neck pain, back pain, carpal tunnel pain, and more.



To learn more about North Star Chiropractic Center, their charitable efforts, or the chiropractic services they provide for Seattle patients, please visit www.NorthStarChiropracticCenter.com.