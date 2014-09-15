North Seattle Chiropractors Highlight Lesser Known Benefits of Chiropractic Care

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --The doctors at Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle want people to understand how spinal adjustments and other natural treatment methods may provide relief from more than just back pain. Even a small misalignment of the spine can disturb the nervous system and potentially result in a wide range of negative health conditions, including attention deficit disorder, ear infections, allergies, asthma, and a general weakening of the immune system, among other ailments. Abrams Chiropractic urges anyone experiencing symptoms related to these or other common issues to be evaluated by a licensed chiropractor in Seattle in addition to any other treatment they may be receiving.



New patients at Abrams Chiropractic are often surprised to find out how many different aspects of their health can be improved by chiropractic therapy. Traditionally, most people have turned to chiropractors when they want relief from back or neck pain and joint stiffness, but increasingly the US population is looking at natural healing as an alternative to medication or surgical treatment. Chiropractors are different than specialists in the sense that they typically spend more time evaluating the patient’s overall wellness, opposed to focusing on individual symptoms.



About Abrams Chiropractic

The staff at Abrams Chiropractic also reminds patients that going to a chiropractor only one time is no substitute for leading a generally healthy life. Chiropractic care and a commitment to personal wellness go hand in hand. Once a patient is thoroughly evaluated by a chiropractor at Abrams, they are given a personalized treatment plan that will likely include some basic exercises and nutritional guidelines to follow, in addition to semi-regular office visits. The frequency and style of treatment depends entirely on the individual’s needs and goals.



Anyone interested in learning more about the potential benefits of chiropractic care should visit www.abramschiropractic.com