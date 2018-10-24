North Vancouver Furnace Company Reminds Homeowners to Schedule Home Maintenance

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --Vancouver is an expensive place to live. So, as a furnace company that serves North Vancouver and other locations around the lower mainland, the experts at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services understand that regular service appointments might not be a top priority. However, there are three very good reasons why homeowners should invest in regular furnace maintenance—safety, efficiency, and cost. For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/furnace-service-maintenance-north-vancouver



The BC Safety Authority recommends servicing a furnace once a year. Although modern furnaces are safeguarded against gas leaks, they can still occur. Regular furnace service and maintenance procedures performed by a certified technician can provide peace of mind. They can also ensure the furnace is running efficiently, simultaneously conserving energy while keeping costs low.



With advanced tablet technology, Pro Ace technicians can efficiently conduct a multi-point inspection, detailing any issues regarding wear and tear. They will provide a printout which will include recommendations for continuing furnace servicing and maintenance, as well as a fully detailed list of the costs and benefits of recommended repairs. To ensure the unit continues to operate smoothly, the technician will lubricate the motor and other moving parts.



The furnace technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning can service and maintain all brand name furnaces currently on the market. These include Trane energy efficient furnaces, Carrier energy saving gas furnaces, Rheem efficient direct spark ignition furnaces, American Standard efficient furnaces, and Goodman furnaces.



To schedule furnace service and maintenance in North Vancouver, contact Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services.



About Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.

Serving Vancouver for over 22 years with 80,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to https://acecare.ca/ or call 604-293-3770.



