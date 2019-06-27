North York Dental Clinic Confirms Dental Implants as One Fix for Many Common Problems

North York, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --Dental implants are commonly used for those who are missing some or all of their teeth. Essentially, dental implants are artificial teeth and gums formed around the patient's mouth to replace those missing teeth. The number of teeth missing will determine whether the patient needs full or partial implants, but regardless of the type, they will be custom designed to fit perfectly. For those with missing teeth, dental implants can make a world of difference when it comes to helping them look and feel their best.



Where can you turn to when you're looking for dental implants?



Osmin Denture Clinic & Smile Diana Dentistry Inc. strives to help individuals who are looking to achieve an attractive, functional, and natural-looking smile. They offer a stress-free experience through their mobile services, which works well for those with mobility issues who cannot make it to the clinic. They know that dental implants are one fix for many common problems, including:



- Very stained or discolored teeth.

- Individual or rows of missing teeth.

- Decayed teeth that aren't helped with a root canal.

- Frustrating problems with denture devices.



Do denture implants offer long-term benefits other dental solutions can't?



"The crown on the implant is made of durable and solid material. It's firmly rooted so patients don't have to worry about the replacement tooth falling out unexpectedly at an embarrassing time. Plus, there's no need to stress about tooth pain, cavities, and discoloration as it's not connected to the nerves." - said a spokesperson.



Who is the ideal candidate for dental implants?



North York is filled with ideal candidates for dental implants as 1 in 4 individuals are seniors. As we age, we tend to lose teeth – impacting our nutrition, self-esteem, and quality of life. Those who are missing teeth are the ideal candidate for dental implants. It's about more than just restoring smiles; dental implants restore the structure of the mouth– ensuring individuals can continue to eat and talk as usual.



A free consultation to start the process of restoring your smile.



Osmin Denture Clinic & Smile Diana Dentistry Inc. makes the process of getting dental implants simple. Oskar Minjov DD, a certified denturist, works with each patient individually to decide whether or not dental implants are right for them. Every visit starts with a thorough examination to review the patient's unique needs, requirements, and ideal smile. A free consultation is available to start the process of restoring your smile via their website.



