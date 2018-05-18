Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Northbrook digital marketing agency atCommunications,LLC is the recipient of Graphic Design USA magazine's 2018 American Web Design Award for a Web site it produced for the University of Illinois.



For 55 years the editors of Graphic Design USA have honored the outstanding work of creative professionals in the graphic arts community with their American Graphic Design Awards, according to Gordon Kaye, the magazine's publisher. This marks atCommunications' fourth time being honored by Graphic Design USA. The firm previously won American Graphic Design Awards in 2001, 2003, and 2013.



This year's award-winning Web site was produced for the University of Illinois' Strategic Business Communication program, a new Master's degree program offered jointly by the University's Gies College of Business and College of Media.



The American Web Design Awards is a sub-set of Graphic Design USA magazine's American Graphic Design Awards competition (which also includes In-House and Packaging Design competitions). In all, nearly 35,000 designs were entered this year, and the top 5% in each category were named winners. Award winners will be featured in the "2018 American Graphic Design Awards Annual," to be published in print and online later this year by Graphic Design USA magazine.



About atCommunications

atCommunications (www.atCommunications.com) is one of the Midwest's oldest and most well-respected digital marketing agencies. Over the course of more than 18 years the firm has designed, programmed, hosted and promoted more than 1,000 Web sites, CDs, DVDs, and mobile applications for clients spanning the spectrum of industries and service sectors—from Fortune 500 companies like McDonald's, Microsoft, Pepsi, Pfizer, and State Farm, to small businesses and not-for-profits serving their communities. The firm was founded by Northbrook residents Terry and Abby Kasdan in 1999.