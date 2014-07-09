NorthEast Chiropractic Center Provides Treatment for Accident Victims

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --The team at NorthEast Chiropractic Center, led by Dr. Adam Osenga, is trained and prepared to treat patients suffering chronic or acute pain symptoms following an automobile accident. Many car accidents result in little vehicular damage beyond scratched paint, flat tires or bent bumpers, but the physiological effects of those impacts can be more damaging to the human body than outward appearances may indicate. It’s always advisable to consult a physician following a car accident.



Many patients see chiropractic therapy as a viable way to alleviate pain symptoms immediately following an accident, or for chronic pain from an old fender bender or injury that was not fully or properly treated. The US Census claims that Americans experience nearly 11 million accidents per year, many under non-life threatening circumstances. Typical injuries in these accidents occur in the neck, back, shoulders and hips of drivers and passengers. Some injuries may be well-concealed or take longer to develop, such as bulged or herniated discs. The team at NorthEast Chiropractic treats these injuries with adjustments to the spine, shoulders, hips, knees and wrists, as well as massage and physiotherapy, all of which are applied following a comprehensive exam.



About Dr. Osenga

Dr. Osenga and his team provide advanced spinal correction and chiropractic adjustments utilizing state of the art chiropractic techniques. Modern chiropractic techniques have become safer, more enjoyable for patients and generally more effective over the lengthy history of chiropractics. Dr. Osenga’s years of training, expertise and experience are a significant advantage for patients and their families suffering from pain following car accidents, focusing on back pain, neck pain, headaches, and other related conditions. In addition to the in-office treatment, NorthEast Chiropractic informs each patient about special "blueprint" exercises which can be performed at home to help strengthen and correct the physical irregularities which may be causing pain. Many of these auxiliary techniques help improve the effectiveness of chiropractic care and can enhance the recovery experience for those suffering accident related pain symptoms. With the help of advanced chiropractic therapy, doctor-reviewed medical care and prescribed home-based exercises, those suffering from pain as a result of accident-caused injuries can pave the way to relief and help avoid chronic, recurring pain in the years to come. To learn more about how Dr. Osenga at NorthEast Chiropractic Center can help, visit them online at www.northeastchirocenter.com.