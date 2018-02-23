Northeast Digital Integrators Completes Chelmsford Public Library Audio/Visual Project

Nashua, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2018 --Northeast Digital Integrators (NEDI), a full-service audio-visual systems integrator based in Nashaua, New Hampshire, has recently completed a project for Chelmsford Public Library.



As a first-time client of NEDI, Chelmsford Public Library needed upgrades to make their meeting rooms and other public spaces more user-friendly. In addition, the installation now allows for integration of AV systems between rooms and floors in the building.



Chelmsford Public Library chose NEDI because of their extensive experience working with both the public and educational sectors. Recent NEDI projects include working with Boston University School of Medicine and Phillips Exeter Academy Fieldhouse.



"What really sets us apart is that we are very responsive and as a local company we have the same capabilities if not more than the national chains but where we really shine is after sale service." Says Nate Anderson, owner of NEDI " We make sure everyone is properly trained and understands how to use the system's full capabilities and if anything goes wrong, we are right there to help!"



Michael Harradon, Chelmsford Public Library Technology and Facilities Manager offered a sincere "thank you" to Northeast Digital Integrators for the "outstanding upgrade to our AV system." Michael goes on to say, "the projector and screen work great together and the picture is super. The changes to the sound system give us so much more flexibility and the sound is fantastic. It works great."



The upgrades and new equipment installation covered the large meeting room and the Children's Room, both located on the second floor of the library.



Digital connections were added in the meeting room while maintaining analog VGA support for legacy systems. A ceiling mounted video projector and wide format video screen allows for presentations and movie viewing in clear detail, thanks to the brighter picture. An electronic control system raises and lowers the screen automatically.



NEDI improved the sound quality of the audio system so that any presentations delivered from the second floor can be heard on the first floor. The library's current speaker system was redesigned to have four separate zones, capable of being used separately or combined as one.



Finally, NEDI added a paging system speaker to the Childen's Room.