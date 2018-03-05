Northeast Digital Integrators of Nashua, NH Completes AV System Installation for Phillips Exeter Academy Fieldhouse

Nashua, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Northeast Digital Integrators, a Nashua NH company specializing in designing and installing innovative audio-visual systems, just finished demonstrating the new Audio Visual and Public-Address System at the Phillips Exeter Academy Field House. Designed by Architectural Resources Cambridge, the field house was built to LEED standards with a goal of gold certification. Like all major construction projects at Exeter, it was developed and erected using a nationally-recognized protocol for sustainable construction.



Designed to benefit the entire community with recreational space, the field house provides year-round, highly advanced training facilities for the track and field teams and a dedicated wrestling center. Tennis courts, an infield and batting cages deliver year-round support to tennis, baseball, and softball athletes. Composed of three levels, the field house connects to Exeter's existing gym complex through interior hallways, adding dedicated spaces for a variety of sports and allowing for the expansion of programming in physical education, club sports and fitness activities.



Phillips Exeter turned to Northeast Digital Integrators to design and install a sophisticated audio-visual system for the new field house. The system has 14 cameras for broadcasting games and an audio sound system capable of concert level music. Additionally, HD monitors are throughout the facility and meeting rooms and can fully integrate with Bluetooth devices.



"What really sets us apart is that we are very responsive and as a local company we have the same capabilities if not more than the national chains but where we really shine is after sale service." Says Nate Anderson, owner of NEDI. "We make sure everyone is properly trained and understands how to use the system's full capabilities and if anything goes wrong, we are right there to help!"



About Northeast Digital Integrators

Northeast Digital Integrators, a locally owned audio-visual systems integrator has been designing and installing digital systems for numerous institutions such as Boston University, University of New Hampshire, and many educational and corporate clients throughout New England. What NEDI brought to this project and all its projects is expertise, value, and personalized service.