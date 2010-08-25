Northern California Laborers' Official Appointed Liuna Vice President

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2010 -- Terry O'Sullivan, General President of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) - announced the appointment of Northern California District Council of Laborers Business Manager, Oscar De La Torre, as LIUNA Vice President at Large.



Under the leadership of O'Sullivan, De La Torre will serve on the LIUNA General Executive Board. The General Executive Board is charged with implementing policy and direction for LIUNA's operations.



According to O'Sullivan, "Oscar De La Torre has the experience, leadership and vision to assist the General Executive Board as we move forward to tackle the important issues facing working men and women throughout North America."



De La Torre is a third generation Laborer and has dedicated his entire career to the advancement of the Labor Movement. Prior to his election to the Northern California District Council, De La Torre was the Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer for Laborers' International Union Local No. 261. Under De La Torre, Local Union No. 261 increased and diversified its membership and currently serves over 3,000 men and women working in both private and public labor sectors.



De La Torre is Co-Chairman of the Northern California Health & Welfare, Northern California Pension Funds, Northern California Training & Retraining Fund and Northern California Apprenticeship Training Committee.



De La Torre is dedicated to the community and has built strong coalitions with non-profit public interest groups and government. He currently sits on the Board of the California Labor Federation, the Mission Housing Development Corporation, the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR) and the Instituto Laboral De La Raza.



As LIUNA Vice President at Large, De La Torre will be a strong voice for the 500,000 working men and women of LIUNA. "It is an honor and privilege to serve as LIUNA Vice President at Large," De La Torre said. "My mission is to advance the human, labor and civil rights of working men and women throughout North America."



About the Northern California District Council of Laborers

With over 35,000 Laborer members and 1,700 signatory employers strong, the Northern California District Council of Laborers, is on the forefront of the construction industry, a powerhouse of workers and employers who are proud to build Northern California

