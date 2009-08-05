Northern California Laborers Scholarship Foundation Gives Back to Community

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2009 -- The Northern California Laborers Scholarship Foundation has awarded 90 college scholarships of $3,000 each to deserving sons and daughters of its affiliated Local Union members.



José Moreno, Northern California District Council of Laborers’ Business Manager stated, “In my 31 years of service to the Laborers’ Union, I don’t know of any other trade union that gives as many college scholarships as the Northern California Laborers. This scholarship money can make a real difference to children who might otherwise not be able to afford college.”



The Northern California Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1991. Since that time, the Foundation has issued more than $1,438,700 in scholarships to 620 students. Students have attended colleges throughout California, such as U.C. Berkeley, UCLA, University of the Pacific and as far away as the University of Massachusetts.



The scholarship money is raised each year from a series of scholarship golf tournaments, industry donations and local union affiliate support. Moreno noted, “During these challenging economic times, it is more important than ever that industry and labor work together as a team. The scholarships we provide are evidence that we can all work together for the common good of giving back to the community. “



About The Northern California Laborers Scholarship Foundation

With over 35,000 laborer members and 1,700 signatory employers strong – The Northern California District Council of Laborers – are on the forefront of the construction industry, a powerhouse of workers and employers who are proud to build Northern California.

