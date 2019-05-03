Northern Credit Union and ASAPP Announce Expansion of the ASAPP Platform

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2019 --Northern Credit Union ("NCU") and ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. ("ASAPP") are excited to announce the expansion of their strategic digital partnership with the kickoff and development of three new ASAPP software modules as part of the new ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform.



In October 2015, NCU became ASAPP's first omnichannel account origination Client-Partner and also ASAPP's testing and deployment partner. Since 2015, NCU has continued to expand its use of ASAPP's software to include full digital and in-branch account and lending origination for retail and small business members. Over the past three years, NCU has received over 16,000 applications, opened over 4,000 new member accounts, and approved over 4,000 loans through ASAPP's software.



In parallel, during this period, NCU has worked with ASAPP's parent company, Lucidia (a marketing communications agency) to create and build out a number of digital marketing campaigns, strategic programs and independent omnichannel tools including a member loyalty program and app, a new member onboarding process and staff dashboard, digital "flash" sale campaigns and various member lead-scoring initiatives to drive results and improve member engagement.



After spending the past year in conjunction with the Lucidia and ASAPP teams investigating various technology solutions and processes, ASAPP and NCU are working together to design, develop and launch three new software modules as part of ASAPP's overall omnichannel experience platform.



In December 2019, NCU will launch the ASAPP CRM (Customer Relationship Management), CLM (Customer Loyalty Management) and BA (Business Analytics) modules. These three modules will be integrated with the existing ASAPP AOS (Account Origination Solution) and LOS (Lending Origination Solution) through the new ASAPP OXP Team Portal. By July 2020, the ASAPP OXP Team Portal will serve as an omnichannel hub capable of launching and seamlessly sharing data and processes across eight software modules including those currently being rolled-out as well as PFM (Personal Financial Management), ECM (Enterprise Content Management) and CM (Campaign Management) modules being developed in early 2020.



In conjunction with the ASAPP OXP software expansion, ASAPP will also be incorporating all of the Digital Agency Services previously offered to the financial services industry by its parent company, Lucidia, as direct services under the ASAPP brand to support the needs of Client-Partners.



"Given the success we have experienced together with NCU over the past five years, we are excited to announce the delivery of a consolidated Customer Experience Software and Digital Agency Services offering under a single brand and single team", said JR Pierman, ASAPP President and CEO.



Marty Wright, ASAPP's Chief Technology Officer, who is leading the creation of the ASAPP OXP with NCU added: "NCU has been a tremendous Client-Partner over the past 5 years, pushing us where needed, taking risks, and sharing a vision for a new omnichannel member experience that is more efficient, more effective and more engaging. With these three new ASAPP OXP modules, NCU (and all of our CU Client-Partners) will have the opportunity to leverage their member data in new integrated ways to deliver powerful results around member acquisition, share-of-wallet-growth, and member satisfaction."



For NCU, the build out of a single integrated team portal with access to account and lending origination, customer relationship and loyalty management, and a business analytics dashboard has been a vision for several years.



Tony Dunham, NCU's SVP Strategy, Innovation and Operations, noted: "Over the past few years, we have successfully tested and learned from launching new omnichannel software, campaigns, member onboarding and member loyalty programs. Being able to pull these pieces all together in a single system with a trusted supplier-partner is a key part of Northern's vision."



"NCU understands that our members are looking for their credit union to deliver the best product solutions and premier relationships across all channels whenever and wherever they need. NCU is committed to do that in a way that supports our members while being efficient and effective and having high-levels of staff engagement. Partnering to deliver ASAPP OXP lets us do that in a unique way that we control", added: Richard Adam, NCU's Senior Vice President – Finance & Administration and incoming President and CEO.



The ASAPP and NCU teams, including JR, Marty, Tony and Richard will all be in attendance at the upcoming CCUA National Conference in Winnipeg from May 5th – 8th and are happy to share their experiences to-date and future vision around ASAPP OXP.



About Northern Credit Union

Northern Credit Union is a full-service, locally operated financial institution, offering personal and commercial products and services and financial planning expertise to more than 70,000 member shareholders. Serving 31 Ontario communities, Northern is committed to educating members about financial literacy and providing the tools to help members achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit northerncu.com.



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.



