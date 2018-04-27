Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2018 --Northern Credit Union ("NCU") and Steinbach Credit Union ("SCU") have each selected Lucidia as their Solutions Partner for the licensing, implementation, configuration and support of Microsoft Dynamics® 365 CRM software.



These agreements will continue to strengthen existing relationships. Both credit unions currently license the ASAPP account and loan origination solution developed by Lucidia's subsidiary, ASAPP Online Solutions. In addition, for the past three years, Lucidia has acted as NCU's marketing agency of record, and leads on web application development and business process improvement projects.



Credit unions, banks and other financial institutions continue to invest in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in order to harness and develop advanced analytics, social collaboration, and real-time opportunity management. Microsoft Dynamics® 365 will allow SCU and NCU to increase member engagement, empower staff to seize opportunities, and transform both credit unions' product and service offerings, all while optimizing their respective operations.



"This agreement is yet another example of the innovative approach we are taking with our business," says Tony Dunham, SVP Strategy, Innovation and Operations for NCU. "CRM is becoming a crucial component to our organization's overall strategy. Now, Northern is ready to take advantage of this technology and combine it with our other strategic visions, while integrating it with ASAPP to help deliver an enhanced member experience."



Celina Philpot, Executive Vice President, Member Engagement & Brand for SCU adds, "We recently examined a number of CRM solutions with the support of our Celero Solutions partner, and believe Microsoft Dynamics® will offer SCU the ability to enhance its business processes and focus on continuously delivering a truly exceptional member experience. After working closely with the Lucidia and ASAPP Online Solutions teams, we chose them as our solutions partner for this strategic initiative because we're confident in their ability to support us from planning through configuration to post-implementation support. We are excited to be working with the full Lucidia team."



"This really is an amazing tool for Northern and Steinbach," adds JR Pierman, President, Lucidia. "It empowers employees with productivity tools and will allow both credit unions to monitor and seize opportunities in real-time. These projects represent an exciting opportunity for our team to leverage our credit union marketing and technology background to create sustainable competitive advantages with our Client-Partners."



Through planned integration with ASAPP's account and loan origination software, NCU and SCU will focus on creating additional opportunities for member acquisition and share-of-wallet growth.



The Microsoft Dynamics? 365 CRM solutions will be delivered under Lucidia's CRM Solutions product offering. It will join a suite of products that will be launched by Lucidia at this year's National Conference for Canada's Credit Unions (CCUA) in Toronto beginning Sunday, April 29th.



About Northern Credit Union

Northern Credit Union is a full-service, locally operated financial institution, offering personal and commercial products and services and financial planning expertise to more than 70,000 member shareholders. Serving 31 Ontario communities, Northern is committed to educating members about financial literacy and providing the tools to help members achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit northerncu.com.



About Steinbach Credit Union

Founded in 1941, Steinbach Credit Union is Manitoba's largest credit union and the 8th largest credit union in Canada. SCU offers a full scope of banking services from daily chequing and savings accounts to mortgages, investments, agricultural and commercial loans. It operates three branches (one in Steinbach and two in Winnipeg), and serves over 88,000 members and 413 employees. For more information, visit scu.mb.ca.



About Lucidia

Lucidia Solution Partners offer a complete range of products and services to enrich credit union member and financial institution customer engagement. From traditional internal and external communication strategies and tactics through to financial product creation, consultancy, financial technology solutions and more, Lucidia delivers unique programs that enhance the member and customer experience.



