Northern Group Locksmith Launches New Web Design

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Northern Group Locksmith, a veteran lock & key company operating in the greater Toronto area, has recently redesigned its web venue. Among the recently introduced modifications is the newly featured regional certification (TAOL) and the BBB accreditation logos. Additionally, the website's home page now features some further imperative information about the company. This includes Northern Group Locksmith headquarters address, opening hours, date of establishment as well as accepted payment methods.



Moreover, fairly recently the company moved its website to a new domain. While in the past, Northern Group Locksmith's clientele found needed contact information at torontokeys.ca, presently, it is found at http://northerngrouplocksmith.ca/. According to company representatives, the move was executed in order to unify Northern Group Locksmith's brand & domain names for the sake of easy search for their customers.



Northern Group Locksmith seeks to help the local community of Toronto and the adjacent areas with all residential, commercial and automotive locksmith and security issues. According to the Toronto Police Service Crime Statistics report, over the previous couple of years there has been a continuous increase in auto theft cases. The greater Toronto area community has also been the victim of multiple breaking & entering and domestic robbery situations. Installation of advanced security systems designed to provide maximum protection is their company expertise.



Northern Group Locksmith Operations Manager, Thomas Kram, was quoted as saying, "Our company services are targeted at people who look for certified and reliable locksmith & security solutions at affordable prices. We have been on the Toronto locksmith circuit for over a decade now. During the said period we have expanded our geographical reach all across the greater Toronto area and are extremely proud of our achievement. Our locksmithing experts are well-trained professionals dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction, at all times."



About Northern Group Locksmith

Northern Group Locksmith was established back in 2005. At first, the company covered the city of Toronto exclusively. However, over the years it has successfully expanded its geographical business reach to the greater Toronto area. With certified locksmith technicians available around the clock, Northern Group Locksmith offers residential, commercial and auto locksmith solutions adhering to the lock & key industry's highest standards. Northern Group Locksmith is fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a member of The Association of Ontario Locksmiths.



NG Locksmith Contact Info:

Northern Group Locksmith

Telephone: 647-955-0892

Address: 2950 Keele St. #3, Toronto, ON, M3M 2H2