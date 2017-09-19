Northern Virginia Catering Company Offers Savory Menu Options for Tailgating Events

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --The NFL season began a few weeks ago on September 7, and football fans everywhere are excited for the start of yet another exciting season. Many hungry fans are preparing to cater tailgating parties to host with friends and family in the coming months.



The first known occurrence of tailgating began in 1861, when people from Washington, DC, traveled out to witness the First Battle of Bull Run in Prince William County, Virginia. Attendees cheered on their "team" from a distance while enjoying food and beverages. A few years later, in 1866, the chuck wagon was invented in Texas as a way to feed traveling cowboys, and it resembles what modern tailgaters do today — grill food and hang out in a stadium parking lot before a sporting event, usually football.



While tailgating has evolved significantly since then, many people throw tailgating parties even if they're not attending the event. Instead, they have it at their home in the backyard, so people can enjoy food and drink before the game as the anticipation builds. Guests typically continue feasting on treats and appetizers as they cheer on their team to victory.



Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia has announced a special menu featuring hearty meats and grilled items designed specifically for tailgating events. When customers take advantage of Saint Germain's choices, they can focus on throwing a great party instead of worrying about food prep.



The Virginian "Farm to Tailgate" option is highlighted by local, pasture-raised meats and fresh grilled vegetables. Customers can choose from BBQ chicken or pork sandwiches topped with creamy sauerkraut and mustard on sweet potato buns. Sides include sweet, salty cornbread and buttermilk biscuits.



Finger foods are perfect fare for any football game or outdoor party, and Saint Germain Catering offers options that make it easy for hosts and hostesses to customize events. Customers can pick from signature empanadas and mini quesadillas or plunge a slice of pita bread into a chilled spinach and artichoke dip. After loading up on appetizers, tailgaters can enjoy a meal thanks to bowls of warm, hearty chili with all the fixings.



Customers can build their own cookout by choosing three sides and two entree options. After the game, they can even celebrate a team's victory with a football-themed sheet cake or cupcakes in either full-size or mini.



Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia delivers several delicious menu choices for feeding guests at a tailgate party, all the way from kickoff to the final touchdown.



