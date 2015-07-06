Northern Virginia Custom Screen Printing Company Set to Break Summer Sales Records with Patriotic Custom Designs

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --All Star Sports, located in Woodbridge, VA, a short drive from Metro Washington, D.C. is in line to see a record number of patriotic clothing sales through July 4th, 2015. In a time of continued strain in the lives of Americans, it seems that patriotic pride seems to be on the rise. Perhaps, it can be attributed to the citizens of the United States wanting to take a break from political drama and find more in common with one another.



Fashion trends in the United States over the past four years have shown an increase in the overall sales of patriotic wear during the week of the Fourth of July. So much so, that more than half of all Americans celebrating can be seen wearing some type of commemorative garment, hat, scarf, or jewelry. Dressing from head to toe in red, white, and blue shows solidarity for all U.S. citizens, no matter what race, religion, or background they have.



Symbolic eagles, flags, and other American emblems also give clothing stores an added boost during the slow summer season. This even holds true for high-end department stores. Sales on items showing pride in the American way appeal to the masses, so that they can wear the popular summer fashion statement. Stores are looking at selling more "patriotic" wear this year than ever before. They recommend that if customers want to ensure they get the design they wish, they should shop early.



All Star Sports in Woodbridge, VA specializes in custom screen printed and embroidered clothing and sports items. They have dozens of patriotic designs that they can customize for shoppers, including eagles, flags, and other one of a kind logos. Customers are also able to design their own symbols, names, or pictures, and have All Star Sports make individualized clothing. Especially if planning a special event, like a reunion, picnic, or team event, over the long Fourth of July weekend, giving participants a t-shirt will help commemorate the event.



All Star Sports recommends ordering soon, especially when planning to customize orders beyond their wide variety of styles, to avoid the expected sales rush. Whether customizing a unique design or going with the wide variety of designs All Star Sports has on hand, the high quality and affordability cannot be beat.



About All Star Sports

For over 25 years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers' expectations.



For more information, please visit: http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/