Northern Virginia Digital Marketing Solutions Company, Rebuilders Marketing Announces New SEO Marketing Client

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --RevBuilders Digital Marketing Solutions is pleased to announce the new contract for Search Engine Optimization services with Old New York Deli and Bakery. Through these services, there will be an increase in Old New York Deli and Bakery's, as well as an increase in franchise sales leads.



Search Engine Optimization increases traffic for a business through the use of specialized key words. This service is a blanket tool which includes: keyword research, meta description review and updates, code analysis to optimize search engines and consulting for better placement of keywords. These functions are all helpful in connecting with potential customers, as well as those who may be interested in starting a franchise.



For over 20 years, Old New York Deli and Bakery has provided the citizens of Carmarillo, Ca. with an incomparable food experience. The once bagel and coffee shop, has evolved into an entirely new concept, designed to entice customers with both an old-fashioned bakery and deli. This approach has led Old New York Deli and Bakery to expand out to Mammoth Lakes Ca. and Newbury Park Ca.



"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Old New York Deli and Bakery." Said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "We are confident that with our services, Old New York Bakery and Deli will see an increase of traffic on their website, as well as several more opportunities to increase their franchise sales."



For more information about SEO marketing and it's benefits, visit http://www.revbuilders.com/



For Franchise Information please visit - Old New York Deli & Bakery Franchise



About RevBuilders Marketing

For 10 years, Rebuilders Marketing has been operating as a full service, digital marketing agency. Based out of Gainesville, Va., Revbuilders has been offering clients a range of marketing services such as: Web Design, Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. Each strategy has been customized for each client in order to convert the increased traffic, into leads and sales.



About Old New York Bakery and Deli

Since its conception in 1994, Old New York Bakery and Deli, has expanded to include two corporate stores, as well as a franchise. It has garnered a positive reputation due to its delicious food, and amazing experience, leading its franchise to inherit the same reputation.