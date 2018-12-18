Northern Virginia HR Consulting Firm Unveils New Website

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Smart HR, a Northern Virginia HR consulting firm, recently debuted its new website design. The site has been redesigned to contain an improved user interface and better navigation that allows users to find information about the company's HR consulting services more easily than before.



The new home page includes the company's phone number, service areas, and social media buttons in a small banner across the top of the page. It also contains links to information about the company's approach, team, and value, as well as buttons highlighting three of Smart HR's main services. Users can continue scrolling down the page to see more content, including reviews, blogs, and a contact button at the bottom of the page.



Smart HR's page provides users with a significant amount of information at a glance. The top third of the page highlights the company's main services, while the middle section explains more information about the company's customized approach to each client, specialized team, and the cost savings of working with Smart HR. It also includes reviews from C-level executives who have worked with the company in the past. A message from the president of the company explains the types of companies with which Smart HR typically works and the benefits they can obtain, and the remainder of the page consists of boxes containing photos and links to HR-related blog posts.



The site is easy to navigate, helping users find information faster than before. Customers can scroll to get more information or use the navigation menus and buttons throughout the page, ensuring that information is readily available no matter how they choose to navigate the site. Smart HR's design also provides quick, memorable bits of information in each section, helping potential customers instantly understand the business and how it can be useful to them. After providing customers with enough information to help them feel confident in Smart HR's services, a contact form placed at the bottom of the page encourages potential customers to contact the company for more information.



Smart HR can be contacted at 703-952-3177 or online at http://www.smarthrinc.com/. The company is headquartered at 917 Prince Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 and serves businesses in the Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland areas.