Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates, a Pediatric ENT Practice in Marshall, Served the Community on September 12

Marshall, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --On September 12, Dr. Jairo Torres and the staff from Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates spent their Saturday serving the community. They were in Marshall, at the Marshall Regional Health Fair, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. providing free ENT screenings and advice to anyone that will request it at the event.



The Marshall Regional Health Fair was a one-day event sponsored by Countryside Family Practice. Healthcare providers from the area gathered together to give residents of Marshall free health screenings, including Novant, Inova and Fauquier Health.



Working at an ENT practice in Marshall, the team from Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates was especially qualified to help. Dr. Torres is a board-certified otolaryngologist who treats ear infections, hearing loss, allergy symptoms, sleep disorders, snoring and thyroid issues, among other ailments, in both children and adults. Additionally, Dr. Torres and the staff at Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates are part of the community. Many children in the area come to Dr. Torres' taking advantage of his pediatric ENT expertise.



Although the screenings provided at the free Marshall Regional Health Fair didn't involve surgery or advanced procedures, Dr. Torres enjoyed serving at the event, as did all the healthcare workers who were present. One provider commented, "Serving at the fair was a joy. We were able to help people who may not be able to afford a doctor's appointment. Additionally, it's always great to get out in the community and meet new people, including both other healthcare providers and residents who don't work in healthcare."



About Dr. Torres

With his work at the Marshall Regional Health Fair, Dr. Torres quickly showed that he wants to be involved in the community of Marshall. He just began seeing patients this past summer. Almost as soon as he and his staff became settled into their office, Dr. Torres took the opportunity to serve others at the health fair. He plans to continue to help out in the community as his practice grows.



For more information, please visit http://www.novaentdoctor.com/