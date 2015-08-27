Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC Introduces Their New Website

Marshall, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC, an ear, nose and throat medical office located in Marshall, Virginia has just launched their new website which will serve as a place for potential and current patients to gain information about the otolaryngology practice. Our website was created by RevBuilders, a digital marketing company located in Gainesville, Virginia.



The practice's new website boasts full functionality including a responsive design that is easy to navigate and gives patients the information needed without having to waste time searching. The homepage offers visitors a unique and illustrious theme, unlike many currently used within the medical field.



Not only is the sleek white and blue colored layout straightforward with just a few pages that give information about the private practice's services, history, and news within the field, but it offers an inviting atmosphere for those searching for an ear, nose, and throat practice in the Northern Virginia area.



About Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC

Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC offers pediatric and adult care in the full spectrum of ear, nose and throat field. The practice's specialist, Dr. Jairo Torres, attended medical school at the University of the Valley Division of Health Sciences (Colombia) and obtained his degree in 1983, then graduated in Otolaryngology in 1988 in Colombia. Later in 2008, he graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio in Otolaryngology to become Board Certified in Otolaryngology in 2009. Dr. Torres has multiple years of experience within the Otolaryngology field and offers full service to the ear, nose, and throat maladies treatment for everyone of all ages.



Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC is excited to make the lives of patients much easier. Dr. Torres states, "We are so delighted to have a website that accurately shares our practice with the public and makes sure that our medical presence will be seen by others online in Northern Virginia. We hope that all of our website viewers appreciate it as much as we do."



For more information about Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC or to view their new website, please visit http://www.novaentdoctor.com/