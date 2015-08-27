Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC Opens New Office in Marshall

Marshall, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC (NOVOA) has come to Marshall, Virginia placing their welcome mat, and accepting patients that are in need of any ear, nose, and throat (ENT) treatment at 8452 Renalds Avenue.



The practice may be new to Marshall but Dr. Jairo Torres, who is a Board Certified Otolaryngologist, is not new to the area or the ENT profession. He worked for Fauquier Health between 2010-2012. Beforehand, Dr. Torres was a Pediatric Otolaryngologist at Children's Hospital of Central California for two years. He also practiced Otolaryngology in Colombia for 16 years and received even more experience by serving as a hospital medical and an ENT clinic director.



Dr. Torres believes that one of the most helpful treatments for a patient is to be immersed in a caring atmosphere by staff, family and friends. It is through the patient's centered-care treatment that he has become successful, not only professionally, but as a family-man as well. As a husband and father of three children, Dr. Torres graduated from the University of the Valley Division of Health Sciences (Colombia) obtaining his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1983 then graduated in Otolaryngology in 1988 in Colombia. Later in 2008, he graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio again in Otolaryngology to become Board Certified in Otolaryngology in 2009.



Dr. Torres says, "We are proud to establish our practice in Marshall. We are taking a leap of faith to keep our business within the Marshall community serving, in addition, all Northern Fauquier County and surrounding areas. It is with pleasure and excitement that we open our doors to new and old patients. We offer services to patients with all ear, nose, and throat conditions, including ear infections, sinus problems, thyroid disorders, head and neck masses, sleep apnea, tinnitus, vertigo, and much more. So if you need to be evaluated or have a question related to the ENT field give us a call or pay us a visit!"



For more information about Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates PC, please visit http://www.novaentdoctor.com/, or call 540-364-5010 to get an appointment in our office at 8452 Renalds Avenue, Marshall,VA.