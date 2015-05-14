Northern Virginian SEO Company, RevBuilders Marketing, Seals New Contract with Rocket Fizz, LLC

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --RevBuilders Marketing is excited to announce its recent contract with Rocket Fizz, LLC., to improve its Search Engine Optimization in order to spur on the growth of Rocket Fizz franchises.



SEO marketing is a comprehensive tool which leads to an increase in potential customers visiting a company's website. This essential function includes such services as keyword research, meta description review and updates, code analysis to optimize search engines and consulting for better placement of keywords. Through these functions, not only will a company enjoy an increase in traffic flow, but also in interest in franchising opportunities.



Since its conception in 2007 by co-founders Robert Powells and Ryan Morgan, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, has enjoyed much success due to its fun and nostalgic atmosphere. This winning combination has resulted in increased growth from its original flagship store in Camarillo Ca, to include another corporate store in Sherman Oaks, Ca, as well as a multitude of other franchises located throughout the country.



RevBuilders Marketing is excited to work with Rocket Fizz, LLC. "They are a great company, which has given its consumers a lot of enjoyment over these past years." Said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. "I am sure that through a redefined Search Engine Optimization approach, our efforts will lead to an increase in interest for potential franchisers."



About RevBuilders Marketing

RevBuilders Marketing is a full service marketing company which uses a customized approach in order to garner more consumer interest and an increased channel presence for each and every client. Among the various services offered are: Web Design, SEO, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. Based in Gainesville, VA., RevBuilders is dedicated to the advancement of each of its clients.



About Rocket Fizz, LLC

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop focuses on providing its customers with a retro experience designed to "bring out the kid" in anyone. Founded in 2009, it has become one of the quickest growing companies of its kind. Expanding from its two flagship corporate stores in Camarillo Ca. and Sherman Oakes Ca., its old-fashioned, fun business model has lead its multiple franchises to enjoy the same success.