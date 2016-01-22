Northridge, CA Sports Dentist Dr. Karey Kusuhara Volunteers as Clinician and Examiner for the Professional Ski Instructors of America

Northridge, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Northridge Dentist Dr. Karey Kusuhara is utilizing her expertise as a sports dental professional to help others through volunteering. In addition to her full-time position at Kusuhara Family Dentistry in Northridge, Dr. Kusuhara also works with the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) as a volunteer clinician and examiner. Giving back to the community has always been a continuous career goal for Dr. Kusuhara and PSIA is just one of the many organizations she contributes to as a volunteer.



While the goal of PSIA members is to help skiers and snowboarders have a safe, enjoyable time on the slopes, medical and dental emergencies due to accidents still occasionally occur. Dr. Kusuhara donates her time and expertise to this organization to provide skiers and snowboarders with the best level of care if an accident happens to occur.



Throughout her career, Dr. Kusuhara has also volunteered with the adaptive snow sport program, Disabled Sports USA, at Mammoth Mountain. The purpose of this organization is to help people with disabilities learn how to ski and enjoy a trip to Mammoth Mountain. Dr. Kusuhara promotes organization awareness and fundraising for these organizations by running numerous half marathons and other cardio races.



Dr. Kusuhara is also involved in Cal State University Northridge Sports, as a dental professional she provides custom mouth guards for their athletes in order to protect their teeth when playing both contact and non-contact sports. Additionally, Dr. Kusuhara is also a provider dentist for the United States Olympic Committee.



To stay up-to-date with the latest trends, technology, and procedures in the industry, Dr. Kusuhara attends a variety of continuing education conferences at least three times per year. This continuing education allows her to offer services in a variety of dental sub-specialties, providing her patients with the highest level of care. At Kusuhara Family Dentistry, Dr. Kusuhara offers general preventive services along with tooth restorations, crowns, teeth whitening, dental implants, and more.



About Dr. Karey Kusuhara

A Southern California native, Dr. Kusuhara's practice is just a short distance away from her childhood neighborhood in Northridge. She completed her DDS degree at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and throughout her career has been heavily involved with volunteer activities. She is a member of the ADA, CDA, and SFVDS.



For more information about the services Dr. Kusuhara offers at Kusuhara Family Dentistry in Northridge, CA, please visit www.KusuharaDental.com.