Northridge Dentist Dr. Karey Kusuhara Helps Raise Thousands for Children's Hospital in Orange County

Northridge, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Dr. Karey Kusuhara, a Northridge, CA dentist at Kusuhara Family Dental recently helped raise more than $15,000 for Children's Hospital Orange County through her participation in the Children's Hospital Orange County Walk in the Park that is presented by Disneyland Resort annually each October. For the past 20 years, Dr. Kusuhara has participated in this fundraising event as part of her dedication to giving back to the community and those in need.



In the 25 years of existence of the CHOC Walk in the Park, participants have helped raise more than $25 million dollars for children in need. This three-mile event that takes place through the Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure parks is the largest fundraising walk for pediatric care in the nation and is the biggest source of fundraising for the hospital.



CHOC Children's Hospital has stood as a distinguished non-profit children's hospital in the Orange County area for the past 50 years. It was the first hospital devoted exclusively to caring for children in Orange County, and today, it is a state-of-the-art facility that serves more than 2 million children in the Orange County area. The facility treats children who need crucial, specialty care regardless of their family's ability to pay.



Dr. Kusuhara's participation in the CHOC Walk in the Park is just one way she actively gives back to her local community, which she considers to be one of her lifelong career goals. In addition to participating in fundraisers regularly, Dr. Kusuhara is also a volunteer clinician and examiner with the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA). In this position, she donates her time and expertise to help give snowboards and skiers the best level of care on the mountain in the case of an accident. She has also volunteered with Disabled Sports, USA at Mammoth Mountain and also provides custom mouth guards for Cal State University Northridge athletes.



At Kusuhara Family Dentistry, Dr. Kusuhara provides a wide range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services. Many of her patients have been seeing her for decades and remark at the thorough, gentle, and caring attention that is provided at her practice. Dr. Kusuhara has remained actively involved in a variety of continuing dental education courses to ensure that she can always provide her patients with the highest level of care.



About Dr. Karey Kusuhara

Dr. Kusuhara is a native of Southern California who grew up in Northridge. She received her DDS degree from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and today is a member of the ADA, CDA, and SFVDS.



To learn more about Dr. Karey Kusuhara, her fundraising efforts, or the dental services she offers at Kusuhara Family Dentistry in Northridge, please visit www.KusuharaDental.com.