Northside Collision Takes #1 Organic Positioning on Google

Cicero, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2013 --Cicero NY based Northside Collision recently partnered with Magnosi Web Marketing to help in improving their organic Google rankings and SEO optimization. Since working with Magnosi Web, Northside Collsion centers has seen consistent SEO ranking improvements for some of their top keywords. In particular, one of their strongest keywords, "Collision Center Syracuse" now ranks #1 on Google search.



Northside Collision CEO Gary Bell said "Brian is amazing. Since working with him and Magnosi Web, I'm able to keep my finger on the pulse of our online exposure, create more interest for Northside, and feel good that we're creating maximum ROI on our ad spend." Northside Collision is pleased to see positive and consistent organic keyword rank improvement for several of their most competitive terms. In addition to the #1 keyword rankings, other keywords have seen improvement like "Auto Body Repair Syracuse", which is now taking the #2 position along with derivatives of it.



Northside Collision, based in Cicero now has 5 locations, and because of their growth, finding an SEO company they felt comfortable with was essential. Magnosi Web Marketing President, Brian Magnosi recently said "working with Gary and the entire team at Northside Collision has been nothing but a pleasure. Seeing these top Google keyword rankings not only feels great, but really helps maximize Northside's online exposure. As Gary always says to me 'being top of mind in the Syracuse auto body repair shop game is paramount.' I couldn't agree more."