NorthStar Appliance Repair Expands Its Reach with a New Location in Lake Park, Florida

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2023 --NorthStar Appliance Repair, renowned for its exceptional appliance repair services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its brand-new location in Lake Park, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to provide top-tier appliance repair solutions to an even broader audience.



With a track record of excellence, NorthStar Appliance Repair Palm Beach Gardens has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company is celebrated for its commitment to customer satisfaction, affordability, and dependable service. Now, residents and businesses in Lake Park and surrounding areas will have even greater access to these exceptional services.



"NorthStar Appliance Repair is excited to bring our expertise and top-quality repairs to the vibrant community of Lake Park," said Michael Jennings, Owner at NorthStar Appliance Repair. "Our move to this new location reflects our dedication to serving our customers better, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence."



NorthStar Appliance Repair's new location in Lake Park, Florida, offers residents and businesses the same affordability, dependability, and exceptional service that the company is known for. Whether it's fixing refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, or any other home or commercial appliances, NorthStar is committed to keeping appliances running smoothly.



For all your appliance repair needs, NorthStar Appliance Repair's new Lake Park location is your trusted choice. Contact them today at 561-856-2776 or visit their new address at 320 10th St., Lake Park, FL 33403 to experience the top-tier service that has made them a standout company in the industry.



About NorthStar Appliance Repair

NorthStar Appliance Repair Palm Beach Gardens is a leading appliance repair company known for its exceptional service, affordability, and dependability. With a team of skilled technicians and a commitment to customer satisfaction, NorthStar has become the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses seeking reliable appliance repairs. The company's expansion to Lake Park, Florida, reflects its dedication to serving a wider audience with its top-notch repair solutions. Whether you are located in Boca Raton or Port St. Lucie; Northstar Appliance Repair should be your first choice for your appliance repair needs!



Media Contact: Northstar Appliance Repair Palm Beach Gardens

Tel: 561-856-2775

Email: appliancerepairs561@gmail.com

Blog: http://appliancerepairswestpalmbeach.blogspot.com

Website: http://www.northstarappliancerepair.com